Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 5, Wears $26K Dress To ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Premiere

A $26,000 dress for a 5-year-old child, when your name is Beyoncé, you can more than afford it.

Little Blue Ivy Carter was pictured in a stunning green dress by Gucci that costs over $26,000 as she, her mother,

Beyoncé, and father, Jay Z, attended the premiere of “Beauty And The Beast” at the El Capital Theatre in Hollywood over the weekend.

The little girl was spotted with the pricey attire amidst rumors that she is being a child and is, therefore, feeling a bit jealous of her twin siblings due later this year.

In a series of pictures posted on Beyoncé’s official website, the international superstar can be seen in an emerald green silk-chiffon gown also by Gucci that revealed quite a bit of cleavage.

The plunging neckline is decorated with dozens of pearls, crystals, and diamonds.

As for Blue’s dress, which was inspired by her mom’s, it featured two giant colorful parrots on the top and hems in green, various shades of pink, and plush.

Jay also wore denim jacket that read L’ Aveugle Par Amour made by the Italian luxury brand of fashion.

The pictures are making headlines because many view the dress as too expensive for a child, especially for a movie premiere.

On social media, people insist that Beyoncé and Jay are spoiling their daughter and she will grow up feeling entitled.

Many parents were quick to point to the fact that the movie, which stars Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, and Ewan McGregor, is rated PG.

This implies that several scenes may frighten young children, so why is Blue going to see that film?

A source claimed these days Jay and Bey are doing everything they can to make Blue happy because she is not thrilled to no longer be the center of her parents’ world.

A source said: “She has been crying a lot lately. Jay Z said that Blue has been throwing huge tantrums and that she does not understand why. They thought that Blue was going to love the fact that she will have a brother and sister.”

What do you think of Blue’s $26,000 dress?