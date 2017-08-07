Beyoncé Writes Foreword To New Prince Book

Queen Bey has decided to open up about the tremendous impact Prince has made in her life. We have learned that Beyonce is the one who wrote the foreword to Prince: A Private View.

The book is more like a photo album – a look into the legend’s life through the beautiful pictures taken by photographer and longtime friend of the artist, Afshin Shahidi.

As fans definitely remember, Prince sadly passed away in 2016.

We are sure the news that the well-respected singer is penning the forward to the special book will be well received as the words come from her heart and own experience of growing up with the icon’s music and getting inspired to follow his path towards greatness.

‘The word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,’ Beyonce stated.

Prince: A Private View will be released this fall, on October 17 and we are very excited to purchase it.

Meanwhile, Beyonce has been enjoying her life as a mother of twin infants a well as her improved marriage with rapper Jay Z.

The couple was recently spotted going out while the babies were at home being taken care of by their very expensive nannies.

It is difficult to keep the flame alive while having small children, so the fact that they still find some time for themselves so soon after the birth means Beyonce and Jay Z are determined to keep their marriage intact.

As fans may remember, Jay Z confessed he had an affair and admitted he regretted it a lot in his very personal new album 4:44.

It was just the beginning of the two working things out.

The twins’ arrival helped a lot as well – insiders say.

What do you think about the fact that Beyonce is the one who penned the foreword to the legend’s upcoming book?