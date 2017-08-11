Beyoncé Works Out Hard With Kelly Rowland When They Hit SoulCycle With Jay-Z

A family, who sweats together, stays together! Beyoncé, Jay-Z and her sister from another mother, Kelly Rowland, were all spotted after a grueling session at SoulCycle.

It was easy to deduce that the routine was intense by the way the power couple covered their faces underneath their matching hoodies.

Rowland on the other hands was all smiles.

The mother of one, who wore Calvin Klein sports bra and black shorts, posed for photographers as she gladly revealed her fantastic abs and toned legs.

Talking to the media, Rowland said when she hits the gym with her fellow former Destiny’s Child member they all go hard.

While attending the Sneak Peek Of Netflix’s True And The Rainbow Kingdom at Pacific Theatres with her little boy, Titan, Rowland dished on her workout routine with Beyonce by saying: “Everybody goes hard! It is a whole bunch of us who go and work out, and we have a really good time.”

The singer and actress added: “We got to Angela Davis’ SoulCycle. She is incredible. She pushes you. SoulCycle is just this really incredible, mental workout that is just awesome. But Angela Davis, she is the master. There’s no one like her.”

She was also asked about the Carter twins, Sir and Rumi.

Rowland confessed that they are gorgeous and added: “They are just as adorable as you imagine. You could not expect anything less.”

The stunning diva said she is not going to give Bey any tips on how to raise her children because she is an amazing mother.

She explained: “No one needs parenting advice in the Carter household. All my girls are very smart. They gave me great advice, and we flip flop. All of us flip flop on advice, so nothing in particular.”

An insider has revealed that the Texan pop star is solely focused on motherhood and has no plans to release any projects this year.

The source shared with PEOPLE magazine: “Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work. She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.”

Motherhood or not the talented diva will find a way to stay in the limelight.