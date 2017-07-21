FREE NEWSLETTER
Beyonce Wax Figure Removed By Madame Tussauds After Online Outrage

Shaunee Flowers Posted On 07/21/2017
Beyonce wax figure removedSource: Instagram

It looks like the outrage over Beyonce’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds has paid off. After a barrage of online backlash, the famous wax figure company has removed the offensive homage to Beyonce from where it once stood.

Earlier this week, a fan visited Madame Tussaud’s in midtown Manhattan and shared a picture of the Beyonce wax figure. Almost immediately, the Beyhive started spinning out of control because they said the figure looked nothing like the Lemonade superstar.

The biggest complaint that Beyonce fans had about the wax figure was its skin color. The real Beyonce rocks a beautiful mocha complexion. Her alter ego at Madame Tussauds looked like a mix between Shakira and Britney Spears.

Representatives from Madame Tussauds responded to the uproar about Beyonce’s pale interpretation. They blamed it all on the lighting, stating that the artists who put together the figure knew what they were doing but couldn’t account for lighting and shadows.

That still didn’t sit well with the Beyhive, who continued to roast the wax museum for the flub. They claimed that their beloved singer had been whitewashed and didn’t look anything like Beyonce.

The roasting of the Beyonce wax figure came the same day as Madame Tussauds unveiled their new Kylie Jenner work of art. By work of art, we mean that it looks just like her.

That had the Beyhive again questioning the wax museum, wondering how they could get Kylie’s wax figure to look so much like her when Beyonce’s does not.

In the wake of all the wax figure drama, Madame Tussauds did the best thing they could do, Just days after all the criticism started, they removed the Beyonce wax figure from where it was displayed.

So far, no statement has been issued to let fans know what the museum plans to do with the Beyonce likeness. Fans are hoping they make a new one that actually looks like the singer this time around.

If Madame Tussauds does make another version of Beyonce, it better be spot on this time. The Beyhive won’t put up with two bad representations of their favorite star.

14 Comments

Yolanda Reeves
07/24/2017 at 9:39 pm
People people… PLEASE… chill… Its just a statue…I can take the skin color but the face looks like Eva Larue… However…ITS JUST A NOT SO LIKENESS STATUE… just a statue… chill!!!!!





