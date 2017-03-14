Beyoncé Twins Gender Revealed As Kim Kardashian Is Said To Be Jealous Of The Pregnancy

Beyoncé has apparently revealed the gender of her twins as rumors swirl that Kim Kardashian is jealous of all the praises that she received for her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the Beyhive was buzzing, (pun intended), after spotting a clue to the gender of the babies that Jay Z and Beyoncé are having later this year.

Diehard fans of Beyoncé firmly believe that she is expecting two boys.

The superstar shared a series of photos on her official website where she is wearing a body-hugging velvet black dress and knee-high suede boots.

The photos were taken as the diva was heading to her stepfather, Richard Larson’s 70th birthday dinner.

There was nothing extraordinary about the outfit other than the earnings that the mother-to-be was sporting.

Beyoncé experts were quick to point out that she wore the same round and silver earrings in the original music video for her 2008 hit song “If I Were a Boy.”

One supporter of the Grammy winner tweeted: “Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again… does this mean she is having twin boys??.”

Another person with an eye for details also noticed the emerald ring that Queen Bey had on and came up with the following theory: “Earrings from If I Were A Boy video, still rocking emerald. Beyoncé is having twin boys and is due in May.”

There you have it folks; Blue Ivy Carter will be having two brothers in May.

An insider claimed that Kardashian is furious that she was finally getting some limelight after staying hidden due to the Paris robbery and now Beyoncé stole her thunder.

The spy said: “Kim Kardashian fears pregnant Beyonce has leapfrogged her as the biggest star in the world. The reality star was stunned by the singer’s pregnancy announcement, and is overcome by jealousy.”

The person added: “Kim thinks she’s a bigger star than Beyonce. The fact that Beyonce is going to have more kids than Kim once her twins are born absolutely drives her nuts.”

Advertisement

Do you think Beyoncé will have twin boys?