Beyonce Throws Huge African-Themed “Push Party” As Her Due Date Approaches!

It is understandable that such a big star like Beyonce would want an over the top party for her yet unborn twins! But despite the outrageously lavish baby shower, the list of guests was limited to her closest friends and family.

The pregnant star had an outdoor party that was African themed, named “Carter Push Party.”

Her mother Tina Knowles was, of course, present, joining Beyonce’s girl squad members Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Serena Williams among others.

In case you didn’t know, a push party is like a baby shower only that it usually takes place only a couple of weeks before the mother gives birth.

This should also tell us that Queen Bey is ready to deliver the twins pretty soon!

The guests hung out under specially decorated tents where tables with “soul food” were out to enjoy freely.

In addition, as if she planned to have it go with her latest album “Lemonade,” the diva also had lemonade stands for the kids at the party.

According to sources that attended the lavish African themed baby shower, Jay Z was also there with their daughter Blue Ivy.

The rapper was costumed according to the theme as well, and everybody had a lot of fun!

Beyonce wore a long beach skirt and a bikini top, showing off her massive, tribal-style painted belly.

As fans may already remember, the careful husband recently hired a live-in nurse to take care of the pregnant Beyonce as the due date nears.

The doctors explained that because she’s having twins she is “already considered to be a high-risk,” so there’s no such thing as being too careful in her case.

Advertisement

Do you think Beyonce is going to give birth in the next couple of weeks?