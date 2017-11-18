Beyonce Stuns In An Elegant Emerald Green Gown While Attending Serena Williams’ Wedding!

As you may already be aware by now, Serena Williams’ wedding was attended by some big names in Hollywood but we have to say that out of all of them, out favorite has to be Beyonce, who looked stunning in her classy emerald green dress. The dress showed off a lot of cleavage as well as a lot of leg without being over the top!

What made her look even more impressive was her blonde wavy hair that reached her waist! A true goddess!

#Beyonce at Serena Williams’ Wedding. A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

By the singer’s side during the Beauty and the Beast themed wedding was none other than Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland.

She also slayed in a pink dress completely covered in beads!

In addition, while neither Bey’s rapper husband Jay Z nor Kanye West were in attendance, Kim Kardashian was.

The two men apparently avoided the fairytale-like ceremony because they wanted to avoid the awkwardness that would ensue considering they have been feuding for a while now.

‘Kanye knew Beyoncé, a close friend of Serena’s, would likely be at the wedding which might make for an uncomfortable situation. The rapper still has a lot of unresolved issues with Beyoncé and her hubby. So, Kanye told Kim that he was going to sit this one out to prevent causing a scene and risk stealing attention away from Serena’s big day,’ one insider at the wedding revealed.

The women, however, not only showed up but also acted cordially for the sake of their pal’s happiness.

What do you think about Beyonce’s look at Serena’s wedding?