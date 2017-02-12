Beyonce Stuns Grammy Awards 2017 Audience With Performance And Speech

Beyonce, let us just call her Queen Beyonce, took the stage at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday for a performance that celebrated women and her twin babies. Many believed that Mami Wata inspired Jay Z’s wife attire at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Mami Wata originated from Central and Southern Africa. It is a spirit that is like a mermaid and is associated with lust, fertility, and wealth. Her mother, Tina, introduced Beyonce who is pregnant with twins. Tina praised her daughter’s strength and courage and told her that she was proud of her.

The Texas native opened her performance with beautiful projections that showed three generations of women, her mother, Tina, her daughter, Blue, and her grandmother, Agnes. The diva, who is said to be at least four months pregnant, also showed images of her bare baby bump as she played around like a mermaid in the ocean.

As Jay and Blue, who was dressed as Prince, watched on, Beyonce slowly walked to her thrown wearing a stunning gold gown while sporting a sun ray inspired crown.

The 35-year-old entertainer was surrounded by an army of female dancers who were all dressed like ethereal goddesses. The pop superstar sat and belted two songs from Lemonade, “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” at the show and received a standing ovation.

Tonight, Queen Bey was up for nine awards total, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video. As she was accepting the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Lemonade,” Beyonce moved the people at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She said: “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves.”

Queen Bey’s 2017 Grammys performance is breaking the Internet and celebrities are going crazy. Catch the Grammys hosted by James Corden airing right now on CBS.