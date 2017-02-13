Beyonce Spends Outrageous Amounts Of Money On Baby Items – Jay Z Is Furious

Beyonce wishes that her twin babies will have the best in life and so she wants them to start with the best from birth, even thought it might cost an outrageous amount of money.

Advertisement

According to reports, the 35 year old singer has purchased two Dodo Bassinet Gold Edition cribs wrapped in champagne silk sheets, which cost her and Jay-Z nearly $106,000.

“Your prince or princess deserves a unique welcome into this world,” the company brags about their product.

The same company will also gift the babies with diamond encrusted gold pacifiers

“The dummy pendant, describe as the world’s most expensive pacifier, has a chain so it can be worn around the neck by mom,” a spokesperson said. “But it easily unclips for the dummy to be used for baby to suck. There is also a clip so it can be worn like a brooch.”

Sources claim that although Jay Z is sick and tired of his “moody” wife’s outrageous requests, at this point he has learned that is better to give in to whatever she wants.

“Beyonce has been yelling at almost everyone who works for them because she says that no one is living up to her expectations right now,” an insider stated.

As fans already know, Jay Z and Beyonce have been having issues with their relationship and the only way they knew how to save their marriage was to bring new life to the world. However, it doesn’t look like it worked and the married couple are still most likely headed towards a divorce.

“They are still fighting non-stop and Jay-Z is just super stressed out right now,” an insider claimed.

Advertisement

Beyonce and Jay Z already have a daughter, 5 year old Blue Ivy.