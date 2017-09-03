Beyonce Slays Short Shorts As She Supports Husband Jay Z Ahead Of 36Th Birthday

Queen Bey is almost 36 years old and has already started the birthday celebrations last night. Beyonce was spotted at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia where she slayed Daisy Dukes as well as sparkly high heels with socks and jean short shorts, as she posed with hip-hop star Cardi B.

The singer seemed to be in a really good mood and looked astonishing, so, of course, the picture just had to be posted on social media.

SHE'S HERE!!!! #beyonce stopped backstage at #madeinamerica with #cardib 🔥🔥🔥 #Philly A post shared by Q102 Philly (@q102philly) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Fans may already know that rapper hubby Jay Z, headlined the festival and her sister Solange performed as well.

It is safe to say the family dominated the event on stage, but that’s not all.

According to reports, twin babies Sir and Rumi, as well as big sister Blue Ivy, were alongside their parents in the private area as well.

Finally, Beyonce and Jay Z’s mothers, Tina and Gloria were also in attendance.

Beyonce is turning 36 tomorrow, and she’s definitely getting ready for a huge celebration.

Her marriage to Jay Z has been going great lately, and the new additions to the family have brought the couple a lot of happiness.

The past few months Jay Z and Beyonce have been caught by the paparazzi on many romantic dates, following the birth of their twins in June.

Happy Birthday, Beyonce!