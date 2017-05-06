Beyonce Secretly Moves Close To Hospital As She Gets Ready For C-section

Beyonce is ready to deliver her twins! According to new reports, the superstar was spotted moving closer to a hospital in preparations for the big event.

The queen did not forget to post photos of her baby bump on social media to the enjoyment of her millions of fans.

However, while her followers were distracted with her updates, Beyonce and Jay Z quietly moved to a rental home close to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

According to an insider, the move to the house that is just a few minutes from the delivery room is an indication that the singer will have her C-section very soon.

The source close to the family added that Jay Z is not the happiest in this situation and that “He’s been super frantic!”

Apparently, the rapper is super stressed out because he needs to find a permanent home for them to move into, ideally, before the delivery.

“Beyonce has already decided that the twins will be born at Cedars, and she wants Jay Z to have a house for them to return to when they leave, not a hotel,” the insider claimed.

The clock is ticking, and the hubby is under pressure to strike a deal for their dream home.

As fans may remember, the family has been living in a Bel Air rental, but they moved out a couple of weeks ago after they found a mold infestation.

Since then, they have been residing at a hotel, but it is rumored that Jay Z already made an offer on a $120 million Beverly Hills villa.

Do you think Jay Z will be able to buy a house before Beyonce delivers their twins?