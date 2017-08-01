Beyonce Reportedly Wants To Buy A Share Of The Home Team Houston Rockets

Beyonce is a proud Texas native and what a better way to show it than to buy a piece of the local professional sports team. It turns out that the Lemonade singer might be trying to do just that. Rumor has it that she wants to buy a piece of the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets have been owned by Leslie Alexander for 24 years. Prior to becoming the owner of an NBA team, Alexander was a bond trader and he purchased the team for $85 million.

It was announced less than a month ago by Tad Brown that the Houston Rockets are going up for sale.

Experts believe that Alexander might be able to get $1.65 billion for the basketball team.

If Beyonce does sink her claws into a piece of the Rockets, it won’t be the first time that her immediately family owned a piece of the NBA. Jay Z already bought and sold his part of the Brooklyn Nets.

Jay Z got out of the basketball ownership game a few years back. He obviously is still interested in doing business in the sports world though, because he used the profit from selling the nets to start his Roc Nation Sports division.

Jay Z and Beyonce like basketball. After all, they have been seen sitting courtside on numerous occasions, even when Bey was very pregnant.

Some wonder if Beyonce really will try to purchase a minority share of the team, as it’s been reported that is what she wants. She could certainly afford it if she wanted to.

According to Forbes, Beyonce’s net worth all by herself is $350 million. That’s not chump change. Add in Jay Z’s wealth and the hip hop power couple is worth around $1 billion.

While that won’t buy the whole Houston Rockets team, Beyonce definitely has the buying power to purchase a minority share if that’s what she wants to do. She could probably get her hands on a majority stake in the team if she really wanted to.

Whether or not Beyonce will be buying any piece of the Rockets is still up in the air. Sources say the singer is thinking about it.

While she considers her options, there has been a bit of debate about whether Beyonce would make a good NBA team owner. Most think that the Houston native would be a fantastic owner (or part owner) of the home team.