Beyoncé Reportedly Gave Birth To Twins – A Boy And A Girl – Did She?

Beyoncé shared some cute photos on Instagram Friday with her daughter, Blue Ivy. They were taken on Mother’s Day before a family trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old pop music superstar and her child looked great in pricey and matching Dolce & Gabbana floral chiffon green dresses.

One day after those pictures hit social media, it is being reported that Queen Bey has given birth to the twins at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

MTO News said Saturday that Jay Z’s wife gave birth to a boy and a girl. We are awaiting an official confirmation from members of Bey’s camp.

However, we would not be surprised if this was another false alert. It is not the first time that this popular publication has claimed that Beyoncé had given birth to the twins.

The previous times, MTO News did not hit the mark, so the report should be taken with a high dose of skepticism.

The Beyoncé pregnancy has given room to a lot of strange rumors. For example, a few weeks ago, it was reported that the powerful couple was trying to prevent her father, Mathew Knowles, from being present in the delivery room on the big day.

Mr. Knowles has come out to say that he is very close to his two daughters (Solange being the other one) despite what is being reported in the tabloids.

The divorce from their mother, Tina, did drive a wedge between the dad and his children.

The former music manager shared: “I communicate with them weekly. I would describe my relationship with my daughters as loving. I don’t care what people say. I just want them to say the wrong thing, now, and I’m gonna see them in court.”

Knowles even showed the interviewer, Houston’s Fox News 26, Jonathan Martin, some text messages that he exchanged with Beyoncé in recent weeks.

The music legend also had to deal with a complicated situation this week after model and activist Amber Rose took to Twitter and alleged that she slept with the popular rapper.

Fans of the “Sorry” singer thought it was an evil woman coming from Rose because at this point in her pregnancy, stress is a deal breaker.

Beyoncé had a banner year in 2017 with her most recent album, Lemonade, receiving a lot of accolades worldwide.

However, the Grammy Awards failed to follow suit and gave the top prizes in February to Adele in February.