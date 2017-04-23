Beyonce Posts Awesome Destiny’s Child Reunion Photo Much To The Delight Of The Fans!

Even though Beyonce is busy with getting ready to give birth to twins any moment now, the pregnant star still made some time for a fun party with her former Destiny’s Child co-members.

The result – an iconic reunion picture of the three women together like the old times.

Queen Bey took to Instagram to share a few more pics from Kelly Rowland’s Whoa, Baby! book launch in Los Angeles and it really seemed like everybody was having loads of fun.

Beyonce wore an oversized pale pink dress and a pair of knee-high boots. The accessories, big sunglasses, and drop earrings made her look like a goddess! The pop icon really nailed the maternity look as well, just like everything else she wears.

Beyonce was at the event with fellow Destiny’s Child members, Rowland and Michelle Williams. The three did not forget to give their fans a treat when they posed together for a super cute photo.

Rowland took to social media to thank Fuck Cancer founder and CEO Yael Braun who hosted the book launch.

“Thank you for being there and sharing your intelligence, humor, wit, and beauty with us all! I adore you!” Rowland wrote.

It was a nice and fruitful day for the whole group and they took the opportunity to spend some time together even though they are all busy women. It goes to show that their friendship is still alive despite time going by.

Even though Beyonce went on to have the most successful career out of all three of them, fans still appreciate the entire group and would love to see them reuniting for a tour or two. Who knows, maybe this picture gave them even higher hopes.

Would you like to see Destiny’s Child on stage again?