Beyonce Needs Kegel Exercises & Special Creams To Help Heal After The C-Section

Beyonce waited a month after having her twins to debut the little ones. They were delivered via C-Section. Here is what a doctor says that she had to do to heal from the procedure.

On Sir and Rumi Carter’s birth certificates, it is written that they entered the world one minute apart. This means that Beyonce likely delivered her twins via cesarean section.

She is a dance and exercise junkie who definitely wants to get back to her old figure. On the other hand, after the procedure, she has to keep things mellow for a while after the intervention.

Dr. Sherry A. Ross, a Women’s Health Expert and Author of the she-logy has more details about the whole situation:

‘Kegel exercises and walking are the best ways to ease your body back into action. Since you have just had major surgery, you want to take it slow and don’t overdo it.’

She advises to, ‘Start taking short walks 15 to 20 minutes a day during the second or third week after you deliver. Kegel exercises can start immediately after delivery to help strengthen the pelvic floor even after a C-Section delivery.’

Kegel exercises help control incontinence and strengthen the pelvic muscles and bladder, which new mothers who deliver via the procedure have to deal with.

Beyonce will have to take things slow and not over exert herself. She doesn’t have to pressure herself at all to get her pre-pregnant body back and create some expectations that can’t be achieved.

Her life will get back to normal as she will adjust with an open mind, understanding, and patience to her new life.

Beyonce, on the other hand, showed everyone that she wouldn’t wait too long to get back her hot body. She displayed her newly slim waistline in a picture on Instagram a few days ago, and she already looks amazing.