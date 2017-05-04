FREE NEWSLETTER
Beyonce May Give Birth To Her Twins In A Matter Of Days!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/04/2017
beyonceSource: celebitchy.com

The twins are going to see the world sooner than we thought!

We are sure that Queen Beyonce’s many fans are excited to welcome her miracle twins to the world but no worries, they might show up very soon!

According to a source close to the future mommy of twins, “Beyonce’s twins are coming sooner than people think!”

Apparently, the reason why she may not deliver the babies when they are due is medical. In twin pregnancies, it is pretty common for the doctors to perform a C-section ahead of time – about a month or so earlier!

Some insiders have claimed that the procedure might even take place in the following few days!

But, even though that is great news for the fans and for Blue Ivy, who can’t wait to see her siblings, Jay Z may not be as excited! The father-to-be is under a lot of stress, and an early birth would only add to it.

As fans may remember, the couple has been forced to move out of their Beverly Hills home after discovering a mold infestation that could have affected the babies’ health. Now, the rapper husband is in charge of finding another stable place to move in before the twins are born, and he is running out of time.

Meanwhile, they have been staying at a hotel, but Jay Z has to find a safe and spacious mansion to accommodate their growing family.

According to reports, after putting down an offer for Formula One heiress Petra Egglestone’s 14-bedroom mansion, they may be close to striking a deal.

The huge mansion is in the Bel Air area, and they hope to purchase it before the twins come.

Are you excited to meet Beyonce’s twins?

2 Comments

Sue Fortner
05/04/2017 at 7:10 am
Reply

I hope that everything will come together before the twins are born


Marva
05/04/2017 at 6:32 am
Reply

I wish her a safe delivery.


