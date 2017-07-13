Beyoncé Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth To Her Twins

Beyoncé is back on top of her game just a few weeks after giving birth to her twins, Rumi, and Sir Carter. The Lemonade superstar stepped out for an intimate date night with her husband, Jay-Z, on Wednesday, which was the first time photographers snapped a photo of the new mother of 3.

An eyewitness revealed to the publication, E! News, that Jay and Bey were surrounded by security personnel as they arrived in Malibu at the Nobu.

You know Beyonce and Jay-Z ride in style as the couple made it to their destinations in two separate Escalades.

Beyonce and her husband went to the exclusive sushi eatery and left in separate cars once again.

There was a total of 10 security guards present to ensure the proud parents-of-three were able to enjoy their dinner without any disruption.

The two biggest chart-toppers in recent memory didn’t travel too far from their newborn babies, as well as their 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

As for what the couple has been doing lately, they are simply relaxing and enjoying their time together before they start working again and going on the road.

The couple is currently living in a $40,000 per month mansion in Malibu, and they plan to stay there through the end of Summer.

The estate is called, La Villa Contenta, and it sits on 6.3 acres.

It includes a rose garden, a tennis court, and a pool house.

Aside from their domestic situation, the couple is doing great and so is their family.

Jay’s newest album featured many allusions to famous artists and celebrities and even his young children.

However, Beyonce hasn’t commented on the arrival of her babies yet, but we know the couple will be brewing up something exciting.

As CI readers know, the rapper and the singer are ambitious entrepreneurs. They trademarked their children’s unique names so they can create things like teething rings, baby carriages, strollers, and more similar merchandise with their likeness, so you can expect to see some serious Jay and Bey products in the future!