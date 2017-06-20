Beyonce, Jay Z, And Blue Ivy Cannot Wait For Twins To Come Home

Blue Ivy is said to be buzzing like a bumble bee in anticipation of having her twin baby siblings at home.

The 5-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z met the twins born on June 12 at a Los Angeles hospital on several occasions.

And according to a source close the power couple, the new babies – allegedly, a boy and a girl – are still in the medical facility due to a “minor issue.”

The person told TMZ that doctors do not feel comfortable releasing the newborns at the moment. Blue’s siblings are expected to be under the doctors’ care for another week.

The insider told TMZ: “They are still being checked out over a minor issue, that surfaced, and as a result … doctors do not feel comfortable releasing them.”

Another tipster said the adorable Blue is thrilled to be a big sister and has a million things she wants to do with the babies.

Like any 5-year-old, Blue imagines that she will be able to play dress-up with the babies and give them their bottles.

Blue is a bit upset that her mother and the infants are not back home as yet and at her young age, it is hard for her to understand why they are being kept at the hospital.

The spy shared: “Blue Ivy is so excited to be a big sister that she cannot stop smiling! She is upset the twins cannot come home yet. But she has met them and absolutely adores them.”

The person went on to explain: “Blue is going to be the best big sister ever — she is sweet and kind and very protective. She just can’t wait to have two little partners in crime to play and get into mischief with!”

Despite being the child of one of the richest couples in Hollywood, Blue has a sense of responsibility and understands that she should help her mother and father when her brother and sister do come home.

The source explained: “Bey and Jay really are amazing parents. They have given their everything to Blue, but she is not spoiled in the slightest. It is a true credit to their parenting skills.”

A person, who has met the babies, said they look more like Jay Z than Beyonce and added: “Everyone who has met the babies is already saying both kids look just like their father! Despite being stuck in the hospital, it was still the best Father’s Day ever for the couple.”

Advertisement

Jay Z was seen smiling ear to ear on Monday as he left the gym, which is a good sign that his wife and babies are doing well and will be home soon.