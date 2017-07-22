FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Beyonce, Janet Jackson And Katy Perry Show Huge Support For Missy Elliott During FYF Fest! Inside The Stars’ Friendship!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/22/2017
beyonce missy elliott solangeSource: etonline.com

Superstars Beyonce, Janet Jackson, and Katy Perry took a break from their tight schedules and stepped out for a night of fun. Queen Bey and her sister Solange along with an entire list of huge celebrities attended the FYF Fest in Los Angeles yesterday.

The women were there to support Missy Elliott as she headlined the first night of the annual music festival.

As expected, the new mother of twins looked absolutely stunning in black skinny jeans, a forest green jacket, and high-heeled booties.

Solange chose to dress in an all-black ensemble.

The siblings met up with Missy Elliott and took a photo together backstage.

‘Thank you to my good sis @solangeknowles u know how we do! #cancerseason!and my good sis [email protected] they always have shown me ❤️and I am humbled🙏🏾’ Missy captioned the photo with the Knowles sisters.

Another A-lister who was in the crowd was Janet Jackson, who, as fans may already know, recently moved back to Los Angeles along with her baby.

The singer allegedly made this decision in order to be closer to the family following her divorce.

Katy Perry was also there, right behind Jackson at the huge annual event.

Missy did not forget to thank Janet for her support as well with a tweet.

The rapper expressed her gratitude and called the fellow performer her sister and a legend!

Missy also gave her Super Bowl partner a shout-out on social media, writing, ‘I see u getting it in to ‘Lose Control’ ayyye🙌🏾 grateful🙏🏾,’ she tweeted alongside a video of Katy Perry getting down to Missy’s music.

All in all, the women look like they have a great friendship between them and we are very impressed.

Did you expect these huge celebrities to show so much support for Missy Elliott?

missy elliott

