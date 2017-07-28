Beyonce Is Reportedly Releasing A Documentary Covering Jay-Z’s Cheating, Marriage Issues, ‘Lemonade,’ Politics, And Pregnancy

Beyonce has been a very busy bee in the past two years and plans to share as much as she possibly can with her fans in a new documentary.

The Texan diva is often called a superhuman and in the past 48 months she demonstrated that by releasing “Lemonade” – an epic visual album – had a world tour, launched a new fashion line, and gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi.

One of Beyonce’s biggest fan sites – BeyHive – issued a tweet explaining that the pop star is working on a documentary that will chronicle her tour and the process behind “Lemonade.”

Many are already salivating over the news that they will learn what pushed Beyonce to drop an album that revealed Jay-Z cheated on her and she was thinking about getting a divorce.

According to the tweet, Queen Bey’s documentary will also focus on her involvement in politics.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have become close friends with Barack and Michelle Obama.

During the 2016 election, Jay and Bey were strong supporters of Hillary Clinton and often called out Donald Trump for some of his controversial comments.

The docu-film will also focus on the backlash Beyonce faced after she dropped “Formation,” which spoke out about police brutality, stood with the Black Lives Matter movement, and Trayvon Martin’s family.

The project, which has caused a bidding war between HBO and Netflix, will be released “by the end of the year,” according to the post.

Recently, a family friend spoke to a popular website and gave a peek inside Jay Z and Beyonce’s lives with their three children.

The person said: “There’s a lot less time for sleep when you are the mother of newborn twins, luckily for Beyonce though she has never needed a lot of sleep time, plus Jay helps out a lot, and they have a whole staff too.”

The spy went on to explain: “So Beyonce has not been hit anywhere near as hard as a regular mom of twins would be, but it is still pretty relentless.Having already given birth once, and raising Blue made Beyonce and Jay believe they knew what they were in for, but twins bring with them a whole new set of challenges.”

The source continued: “The pregnancy and birth were way more complicated than either of them anticipated, and then they had the stress of the babies being born prematurely. Even though it was a relatively short period, the time that the twins were in the ICU seemed like years, and all Beyonce and Jay wanted was to get the twins home, healthy and happy.”

The couple has hired six nannies to care for the twins.