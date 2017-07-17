Beyoncé Is Proud Jay-Z Took A Raw And Honest Look At His Shortcomings On ‘4:44’ Album

Beyoncé is very supportive of her husband, Jay-Z, after he decided to open up about their marriage on his most recent album, 4:44.

The legendary hip-hop star and business mogul received a lot of praises for his apparent honesty in telling the story of his marriage to the pop music diva and his shortcomings as a husband and a human being.

It is not surprising that the “Irreplaceable” singer is backing the father of her children because she used the same formula on her last album, Lemonade, that was released in 2016.

The record served as a form of therapy and told the story of a woman who gets cheated on and opts to forgive her lover at the end.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 and its title track have offered a fresh look when it comes to infidelity and its consequences.

Social media went wild after the rapper decided to be so real when it comes to the hurt he inflicted on his wife with this kind of behavior.

She is very grateful for his endeavor.

An insider explained: “Beyoncé loves 4:44, she thinks it is Jay’s best album to date—the most open, raw, and honest thing he has ever written. Beyoncé has never felt like she needed a public ‘apology’ from Jay for anything, but at the same time she appreciates him acknowledging the error of his ways, and putting right all that he has done wrong.”

The source added: “They did not discuss the album in depth before Jay recorded it, but Beyoncé had read through all the lyrics and was there in the studio with him for some of the time he was working on it, so she knew what’s up. Beyoncé and Jay are good at owning their sh*t and writing the narrative of their story, all while keeping the details private, and Jay’s new album is a classic example of that.”

Most fans are happy that she is fine with their dirty laundry being out there.

However, some naysayers believe that they are turning their personal lives into a circus to make money.

Those people see all of this as nothing more than a bad soap opera.