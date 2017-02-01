Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins – Jay Z ‘s Wife Breaks The Internet

Beyoncé has announced that she is pregnant with twins and broke the Internet while at it. Beyonce Knowles-Carter and husband, Jay Z, who are already parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, will be adding two bundles of joy to their family. Just moments ago, Beyoncé took to Instagram where she shared a post and she showed off her burgeoning baby bump. In the ethereal scene, the superstar is wearing a burgundy bra, baby blue panties, and green veil while kneeling on a bed or flowers and holding tightly to her belly.

Advertisement

Behind Queen Beyoncé, there is a giant flower wreath that might symbolize spring and therefore the beginning of new life. The caption for the photo read: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

In 2013, Beyonce revealed she had suffered a miscarriage before having Blue. She explained: “About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life. I picked out names. I envisioned what my child would look like. I was feeling very maternal.”

She added: “I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat. I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I’ve ever written in my life. And it was actually the first song I wrote for my album. And it was the best form of therapy for me, because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through.”

The song is entitled “Heartbeat.” The last time Beyoncé made a public appearance was to campaign for Hillary Clinton, the day before the election, and some were wondering why did she skip the Women’s March – now we know why.

Advertisement

Some believe that Mrs. Carter is about five months pregnant and might be expecting a boy and girl. Many said Beyoncé made the announcement today because it is the official launch of Black History Month and others said it is because she wanted to take the spotlight away from Donald Trump, which she has managed to do.