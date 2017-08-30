Beyonce Is ‘Heartbroken’ By The Hurricane In Texas And Promises To Do Everything In Her Power To Help

Beyonce is doing everything she can to keep Hurricane Harvey from destroying her home city Houston. She has big plans to help out.

Beyonce was born and raised in Houston, and she will not let the hurricane destroy everything she loves there.

She has released a statement in which she is saying that she is doing whatever she can to help more than 30,000 people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

An insider says that the destruction crushed her, but she really wants to help out any way she can.

‘Beyonce is devastated by the damage in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey,’ the source said.

‘She has made a promise to do everything in her power to help the good people of Houston. Beyonce is watching the situation closely, and she is heartbroken by some of the disastrous images of flooding. She has also been uplifted by the outpouring of Texans helping Texans, and she wants to be a part of the aid effort,’ the insider continued.

Beyonce had a message to all the people in her home town after she saw what is happening:

‘My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,’ Beyonce told The Houston Chronicle in a statement on August 29.

‘I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can,’ she added.

Even if Beyonce is doing more work behind the scenes right now, she took to Instagram two days ago to send prayers out to Texans impacted by the hurricane, letting them know she’s thinking of them.

‘Texas you are in my prayers,’ she wrote over a black and white pic of the Lone Star State’s flag. We are proud of Beyonce’s incredible response to the destruction. Beyonce is just one of the many celebrities — including Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, and Coldplay — who are doing everything they can to help out during this national crisis that has struck Texas.