Beyoncé Is Going To Dominate The 2017 Grammy Awards In Every Way Possible

Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammy performance will be one for the books. Yes, you have read correctly, less than 24 hours after Beyoncé crashed servers, broke records, and made some of the biggest celebrities go briefly insane by announcing that she is pregnant with twins, she has confirmed that she will sing at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Jay Z’s fierce wife will hit the Grammy stage in some fashion. She might be sitting down in a large chair or laying down on a lounge chair, but either way, she will be belting some of her biggest hits such as “Sorry,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Daddy Lessons” from her visual album, “Lemonade.”

The superstar, who is said to be at least four months pregnant, is the most nominated artist this year with nine nods. The “Déjà Vu” and “Irreplaceable” singer is nominated for album of the year for “Lemonade” and record of the year for the hit track “Formation.”

In the song, she talked about being a strong woman and fighting against all the odds to be successful. The clip for the tune was very controversial because it appears to paint a negative image of police officers. The 35-year-old entertainer has another reason to be at the award ceremony; she is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history with 62 nominations thus far.

The last time Blue Ivy’s mom took the Grammy stage was in 2015 to sing “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” as part of a musical salute to the movie “Selma.” It has been a very exciting 75 hours for the Hillary Clinton supporter, who revealed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting with a post that read: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The Instagram post is the most-liked photo ever with more than 9 million likes. The following day, Queen Bey shared dozens of pictures from her pregnancy album on her website. In the pictures published under the title “I have three hearts,” she is swimming or in lingerie, cradling her beautiful baby bump with her daughter, Blue, by her side.