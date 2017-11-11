Beyonce Is Enjoying Taylor Swift’s Takedown Of Kim Kardashian And Kanye West On Her ‘Reputation’ Album

Beyonce is not a tea lady, so she grabbed herself a big glass of lemonade to listen and enjoy Taylor Swift’s latest album, Reputation, which has a couple of diss tracks directed at her frenemies — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

A person close to the Texan diva claimed that she appreciates Swift’s writing style and the witty rhymes that were used to call out West and Kardashian for being phony and for using people to get Instagram likes and ratings for the family’s TV shows.

There are several songs including “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Look What You Made Me Do” that contain lyrics about Swift’s ongoing feud with West and Kardashian.

According to the same tipster, Beyonce loved the album because she feels Swift said everything that she was thinking of.

The source revealed: “Beyonce loves Taylor’s new album. She is sitting back, sipping her tea, listening to all the new songs while trying to decipher the lyrics. Beyonce is feeling Taylor’s new stuff and can relate to a lot of what Taylor is singing about. Beyonce has been through a lot and wrote about her struggles too, so she appreciates that Taylor throws it all out there.”

The family friend explained that Beyonce is like everyone else and she loves juicy gossip.

The insider stated: “Bey also loves the entertaining Kimye diss tracks. Beyonce is like anyone else, and she appreciates some juicy drama like the beef between Taylor and Kanye. She thinks Taylor’s new album is done well and none of the disses are overly mean-spirited, so she is here for it all.”

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that West finds Swift’s rhymes weak and he is still telling his entourage that he is the one who made her famous and she should be grateful.

A pal of West argued: “He heard a small part of the new album last night and gave it a little laugh before quickly moving on. If anything, Kanye still feels like he made Taylor famous. Kanye loves the fact that she is still singing about him, which in his mind, only reinforces his belief that he has a lot to do with Taylor’s career success.”

The friend shared that West is furious that Swift dared to drop the album on the anniversary of the passing of his mother.

The person said: “Kanye has bigger things on his mind today, like the passing of his mother. His focus today has been on his wife, kids, family and mourning the tragic passing of his mom.”

Advertisement

Did you listen to Swift’s album? Did you enjoy it?