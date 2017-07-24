Beyoncé Has Lost Most Of The Baby Weight After Given Birth To Twins – Jay-Z’s Wife Looks Fierce

Baby weight be gone, that is what Beyoncé has been saying, according to an insider.

Barely one month after Beyoncé (and Jay-Z) welcomed twins – Sir and Rumi Carter – into the world; she flaunted her incredible post-baby body on social media.

Fans and foes were astonished by how great the Texan diva looked. Kelly Rowland once joked that Queen Bey had amazing muscle memory – and she was right.

In the picture, the pop star showed off her flat tummy, toned legs, and radiant face.

She was later seen in a tight mini skirt heading to dinner with Jay-Z looking fabulous as ever.

A chatty source spoke to a popular celebrity website and claimed Blue Ivy’s mother has already shed most of her pregnancy pounds.

The 35-year-old entertainer has been eating right and exercising, and breastfeeding has contributed to her dropping the weight.

The person stated: “Beyoncé is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she is full of energy and life!.Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and Jay-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she is still really hands on, and she’s breastfeeding, which means she’s hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

The insider went on to reveal: “You would never believe that Beyoncé gave birth to twins just weeks ago. She has lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!”

According to the same source, the parents are not getting much sleep, but they are beyond happy to have the babies at home.

The source added: “Beyoncé is so thankful that she has staff around her to help out, and she is in awe of women who manage to raise twins on their own. Beyoncé and Jay keep telling themselves that it will get easier, but in the meantime, they are just embracing the craziness, and thanking God that they have each other to lean on.”

Fans are not surprised that Beyoncé could accomplish all of this so fast.