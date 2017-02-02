Beyonce Had IVF to Conceive Twins in an Attempt to Save Her Marriage with Jay Z

It looks like everybody is excited to hear the good news – Queen Beyonce is pregnant with twins!

Although the pregnancy was indeed a great source of excitement for her fans all over the world, in reality Beyonce might have gone to extreme measures just to save her marriage.

According to an insider, Beyonce was desperate to expand her family with Jay Z and so she turned to IVF treatments.

The entire world rejoiced in happiness when the star posted on her Instagram that she and her rapper husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

“Beyonce had IVF to conceive and she is currently 14 weeks pregnant!” said a source close to the growing family.

For the past year, many insiders have been saying in the media that Beyonce and her husband were having issues. Most recently, one such insider claimed that the couple reached the conclusion a baby is what can save their marriage.

“Jay Z has been pressuring her to have more kids for so long and they have tried so many times with no luck,” a source said. “They are both absolutely through the roof right now!”

In preparation for their growing family, Beyonce and Jay Z have been looking to purchase a new home and even went so far as to make an offer on Petra Ecclestone’s infamous $200 million mega mansion, located in Hidden Hills, California.

“The pregnancy is absolutely why Beyonce and Jay Z are looking into getting a larger home,” confirmed an insider.

Now that the babies are on their way, the couple feels like they need to close the deal as soon as possible.

“They want to close on this deal ASAP, so the babies will be born into the new home and the stress of moving will be behind them. After all, it will not be the three of them anymore. It will be the five of them!” stated another insider.