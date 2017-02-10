Beyonce Goes Full Diva As She Prepares For The Grammys

Even though Beyonce is pregnant with twins, the star is still going forward with the Grammys preparations.

Advertisement

However, as it turns out, her mood swings have turned her into a real diva on set and now she expects everyone to bow down to the queen of pop!

On February 1, 2017, Beyonce broke the internet with her Instagram pregnancy announcement, the picture becoming the most liked Instagram post ever!

Only two weeks before the Grammy’s the celebrity made the news public. It looks like she had diva tendencies even before the pregnancy however.

“Beyoncé was a huge diva ever since production started,” claimed an insider.

“She was making the most outrageous requests.”

She revealed her first pregnancy with Blue Ivy on the red carpet for the VMAs in 2011 and performed during that show, but in hiding her pregnancy the last few weeks she had irritated some of the current show’s producers.

“Beyoncé was committed to performing, but then she pulled out with no excuse. Everyone freaked out,” the insider added.

“Finally she agreed to perform after all, but it wasn’t her usual performance,” the source said. “Beyoncé was being really difficult about staging and no one knew why.”

Her outrageous demands were “causing trouble,” for the producers.

“She was so uncertain about everything that nothing could be done. And everyone was still really worried that she was going to back out at the last minute. But they didn’t know what was going on.”

When Beyonce finally decided to reveal the pregnancy to the whole world, the producers were relived.

“They don’t care about a pregnancy at all, that’s just great news for her. And that is fine for the show, this is completely workable,” said the insider.

Advertisement

Are you exited to see Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammys?