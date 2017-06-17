Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins

The 35-year-old singer, Beyonce, who is already mom to 5-year-old, Blue Ivy Carter, has given birth to twins! Multiple reports have stated that Beyonce and, husband, Jay-Z, are parents once more.

Although Beyonce didn’t announce that she was having twins until February, the babies have arrived, finally!

As she famously announced that she and Jay-Z were expecting their babies in the coming months, Beyonce posted a picture of her big baby bump on Instagram.

The images received 11 million likes and 544.3 k shares.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyonce made many headlines during her famous pregnancy. According to reports, in May, she hosted her baby shower, which she called, “Carter Push Party.” Everyone showed up including her old band mates from Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

Although she was expecting twins, Beyonce still gave an epic performance at the Grammy’s. However, she did have to cancel her appearance at Coachella per her doctor’s orders.

Watch the video below to see more about Bey’s famous pregnancy.

Beyonce had this to say to everyone:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.

Advertisement

The above was posted along with her awesome and beautiful picture she posted on Instagram.