Beyonce Gets Dragged By Nicki Minaj Fans For Paying Homage To Lil Kim With Sizzling Halloween Photo Shoot

Beyonce owned Halloween with five iconic costumes that were worn initially by Lil Kim, and it was easy to predict that Nicki Minaj would be furious.

Most people jump on one simple costume for a Halloween party, not Beyonce; she opted for five iconic looks that the New York femcee wore during her career.

The mother of three showed off a lot of cleavage and her flat belly in a white shirt and Chanel suspenders.

Lil Kim wore that outfit in Missy Elliott’s 1997′s “The Rain” music video.

The 36-year-old superstar channeled another vintage Lil Kim look that consisted of a blue wig, an open shirt, and jeans from a spread in Manhattan File magazine.

Beyonce could not resist Kim‘s most-talked-about moment, a sheer and furry outfit for the red carpet at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Music Awards.

Jay-Z’s wife also paid homage to Lil Kim by wearing outfits that she had on her No Way Out Tour in 1997 and on the cover issue of Today’s Black Woman.

Lil Kim responded by saying: “This is so adorable, and it’s even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat I U Queen Bey and King Jay #beyonce #lilkim #tookusabreak #queenbee #lilkimseason #beehive.”

She added: “Bey x I’m still recovering from @beyonce’s slaying from Halloween and then this happens.Come all the way thru Bey! Come all the way thru Bey!”

Fans love the looks, and others are furious that Beyonce threw Minaj under the bus.

One person said: “Sooo dope. Never knew she was a fan?I’m bout to cry because I love this so much lol.I always thought Kim was so pretty during the junior mafia era.Beyonce needs to rock black hair for a while switch it up.She stole the WHOLE ENTIRE HALLOWEEN. I hope this is all that Kim needs to understand you don’t have to beef. You’re a fashion icon.”

Another commenter stated it is time for Minaj’s fans to stop complaining and added: “To all the upset barbz in the comments, Beyonce couldn’t dress up as Nicki because she would still end up looking like Lil Kim. Anyway, All giving respect where respect is due. Legendary.”

A third person claimed: “Beyoncé looks phenomenal, but I️ don’t understand she does it everything is all cool, but somebody else does it their “trying to be like her” smfh. Lil Kim was iconic even before Nicki came out. Bey has been a fan.Girl I wish Lil Kim still looked like that.”

What are your thoughts on the looks?