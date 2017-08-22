Beyonce Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Red Bodycon Dress With Epic Cleavage – Fans Love Photos Of Thick Queen Bey

Beyonce has fans saying, Mama Mia, with her latest Instagram video.

Last night, Queen Bey was a busy bee on social media, and she dropped another fashion post.

In it, the 35-year-old entertainer donned a red bodycon dress that Bernice Burgos would have loved.

The off-shoulder creation helped Beyonce do what she loves to do – show off her post-baby cleavage.

In the brief clip, she also removed her emerald green coat to flaunt her impressive booty.

Beyonce, who welcomed her twins, Sir and Rumi, just two months ago, looked amazing in the body-hugging dress.

The pop star did not post any captions, but the cleavage-baring number has many saying she was going on another dinner date with husband, JAY-Z.

Weeks after giving birth, Beyonce has been hitting SoulCycle, swimming, and eating right to shed the weight.

A source close to the mother of three said she is a superhuman and pictures do not do her justice.

The talkative friend shared: “You would never believe that Beyoncé gave birth to twins just weeks ago. She has lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!”

The person in the know explained: “Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she is full of energy and life! Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she is still really hands-on, and she’s breastfeeding, which means she’s hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

The insider went on to say that Jay and her army of nannies have contributed the “Sorry” diva’s well-being and also added: “Beyonce is so thankful that she has staff around her to help out, and she is in awe of women who manage to raise twins on their own. Beyonce and Jay keep telling themselves that it will get easier, but in the meantime, they are just embracing the craziness, and thanking God that they have each other to lean on.”

Fans are begging Beyonce to stay thick and curvy because they find she looks amazing.