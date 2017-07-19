Beyonce Fans Roast This Supposed Wax Figure Of Queen Bey For Looking Nothing Like Her!

Beyonce doesn’t really look like herself lately! On the same day reality TV star Kylie Jenner was presented with a perfect wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles, a photo of Beyonce’s wax figure surfaced online and let’s just say we don’t know who that is!

The picture that took over social media is gradually becoming a meme as well as a reason for some serious rage.

The supposed Beyonce wax figure is not even close to the real Queen Bey, and her dedicated fans do not have it!

Beyonce followers called out the figure for looking more like Mariah Carey, Shakira, Lindsay Lohan or even Kate Hudson than the singer.

Some were so outraged by the fake Beyonce’s lighter hair and skin tone that they used the Oscars-inspired hashtag #TussaudsSoWhite.

The reactions to the photo were priceless, with some social media users wondering who the ‘white woman’ was.

Others simply refused to acknowledge the wax sculpture was Beyonce, while some were upset they managed to get Kylie Jenner’s wax figure, so spot on but they disrespected the Queen like that!

For other users, the statue looked more like a ‘poor man’s Mariah Carey with some Lindsay Lohan mixed in.’

Some think they found the explanation for the horrible job – the artists who made it have never seen Beyonce in their lives!

Madame Tussauds is yet to comment on the matter, but the roasting may be reason enough for them to redo the statue as soon as possible.

Although the photo created such a buzz, Beyonce is not the first star to receive a questionable wax figure.

Who do you think the wax sculpture looks like more?