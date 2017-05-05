Beyonce Facing Lip Injection Rumors During Pregnancy – Spokesperson Sets The Record Straight

Beyonce’s lip injections rumors have been spreading on social media for the past week, thanks to her Instagram photos.

Jay Z’s wife, who is pregnant with twins due in the summer, has been stepping up her maternity fashion game. And every tight dress, edgy jewelry, and designer jacket that she wears, she posts the pictures online.

Fans have been loving the fashion and baby bump photos, but they have been more focused on her plump lips.

They find that the superstar looks amazing and is putting Kylie Jenner and Lisa Rinna to shame. Beyonce’s plump pout has given birth to a series of rumors that she received lip injections.

A well-known publication wrote: “Something weird is going on with Beyonce’s face… Looks Like She Got KYLIE JENNER LIP INJECTIONS… Cause Her LIPS ARE GIGANTIC!!”

Beyonce’s rep visibly furious by the speculation issued a statement that explained pregnancy can do strange and amazing things to a woman’s body.

Yvette Noel-Schure wrote: “What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”

The spokesperson said she declined to shut down the wild rumors when Beyonce was pregnant with Blue Ivy, but this time around, she can not stay silent.

She shared: “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”

Kim Kardashian and Ciara also had luscious lips like Angelina Jolie when they were pregnant.