Beyoncé Expecting Twins: Who Else Has Been Blessed With Twins In Hollywood?

By now everyone knows Beyoncé and Jay-Z are expecting twins.

As we reported yesterday, the singer announced the good news on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the picture accompanying the message, Beyoncé was shown in a small swimsuit with a veil, holding her already round belly.

The couple already has a daughter, Blue Ivy, who has just turned five.

So it was interesting to check which other famous celebrities in the entertainment industry ended up having twins! Here’s the list:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Source: REUTERS

Twins: Knox and Vivienne.

Céline Dion and René Angélil

Source: Reuters

Twins: Nelson and Eddy.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

Source: Reuters

Twins: Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia.

Jenifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Source; Reuters

Twins: Maximilian David and Emme Maribel.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Source: NBC

Twins: Monroe and Morrocan.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Source: Reuters

Twins: Tristan and Sasha.

Patrick Dempsey and Jill Fink

Source: Reuters

Twins: Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen.

P. Daddy and Kim Porter



Twins: Jessie James and Da Lila Star.