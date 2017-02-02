Beyoncé Expecting Twins: Who Else Has Been Blessed With Twins In Hollywood?

By now everyone knows Beyoncé and Jay-Z are expecting twins.
As we reported yesterday, the singer announced the good news on her Instagram account on Wednesday.
In the picture accompanying the message, Beyoncé was shown in a small swimsuit with a veil, holding her already round belly.
The couple already has a daughter, Blue Ivy, who has just turned five.
So it was interesting to check which other famous celebrities in the entertainment industry ended up having twins! Here’s the list:
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Twins: Knox and Vivienne.
Céline Dion and René Angélil
Twins: Nelson and Eddy.
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Twins: Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia.
Jenifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Twins: Maximilian David and Emme Maribel.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Twins: Monroe and Morrocan.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Twins: Tristan and Sasha.
Patrick Dempsey and Jill Fink
Twins: Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen.
P. Daddy and Kim Porter
Twins: Jessie James and Da Lila Star.
