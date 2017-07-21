Beyoncé Dropped 30 Pounds In 3 Weeks After Having Rumi And Sir

It’s only been a month since Beyoncé had her twins, Rumi and Sir, and yet she has already lost most of her baby weight. How did the music icon lose so much weight in so little time?

Beyoncé just shared some revealing photos of herself on social media, and she looks as stunning as ever.

A source claims that Beyoncé thought it would take a long time to get back in shape and was surprised when she shed over 30 pounds in just three weeks’ time.

“Beyoncé is looking great even though she only had the babies in June. She thought it would take her a lot longer to recover from having twins,” the insider revealed.

Beyoncé has never had a hard time staying in top shape. After giving birth to twins, however, Queen B initiated a rigorous workout regime to shed those extra pounds.

In addition to hitting the gym, Beyoncé was spotted shopping for shaping underwear and belly trainers at the Pod boutique store in Beverly Hills.

The insider claims that Beyoncé swears by Belly Bandit products and believes they helped her trim up faster than ever.

“The stuff just holds everything in – all the celebrity moms love the product. Beyoncé swears by it and has been recommending it to all her pregnant friends,” the source explained.

The types of products help tighten and reduce post-baby stomach fat. They work by compressing the belly and are also said to help with issues of swelling and bloating.

They worked some magic on Beyoncé, who is already back to her old form and ready to take care of her new kids.

Speaking of the kids, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, recently shared a video of her and her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, rapping to Jay-Z’s new album.

The 63-year-old was clearly a proud grandmother in the clip and captioned the post by writing, “Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes! This song is on Her dad’s new Album.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had Blue Ivy back in 2012. Knowles opened up about bringing more kids to the family in a recent interview and revealed that Blue Ivy is excited to be an older sister.

Beyoncé had the twins in June, right before the release of Jay-Z’s newest project, 4:44. Based on Beyoncé’s newest pics and her mom’s excitement, it looks like the family is thrilled.

Beyoncé has not commented on the reports surrounding her rapid weight loss.