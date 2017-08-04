Beyonce Drinks Wine With Jay-Z In Draw-Dropping Photos She Posted On Social Media

All hail Beyonce and her stunning cleavage.

The mother of three is feeling herself (pun intended) and took to Instagram where she shared a few pictures and videos of her perfect look from her sushi date night with Jay-Z.

Queen Bey looked amazing in a blue and white striped Alexis dress.

The creation featured puffy sleeves and a very low neckline which probably made it hard for her husband to focus on his meal.

The superstar completed the look with several necklaces and a red bag.

For a woman, who welcomed twins – Rumi and Sir – less than two months ago, Beyonce looks sensational as she dined at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, in California.

In the pictures that Beyonce shared on social media, she is sitting in the restaurant sipping wine.

Many are wondering, is it advisable for a mother who is breastfeeding to drink a glass of wine during dinner?

Some moms drink while others fear alcohol will harm their babies.

It is a personal choice. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in on the matter, and it concluded that breastfeeding mothers can occasionally consume alcohol.

A chatty person, who was at the mini-mall on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood where the lovers ate, said the photos did not do Beyonce justice and added: “Beyonce looked beautiful, she and Jay seemed totally at ease on their night out without the kids.”

The onlooker revealed that Jay was a true gentleman with his wife.

The insider told a well-known publication: “They sat cozily beside each other in a booth in the back corner, where the lighting was colorful and dim. Everyone couldn’t help but stare, eager to get a glimpse of her.”

According to the same person, the restaurant staff and Beyonce’s fans were very respectful of her privacy.

The individual shared: “No one took any photos. Bey was more than willing to exchange pleasantries with onlookers and other customers in the restaurant. Even Jay was giddy as he embraced her and held her close while she thanked the staff for their time before they walked out.”

It seems that the legendary entertainer has big plans for the near future since she is keeping a healthy media presence lately.