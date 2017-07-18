Beyoncé Doesn’t Want Kim Around Her Twins!

The ongoing war between the two stars has reached its peak! Queen Beyonce wants nemesis Kim Kardashian to stay away from her twin babies.

According to a source close to the feud, Kim Kardashian has finally given up trying to become Beyonce’s BFF, after years of idolizing her.

What hurt the reality TV star the most was the fact that Beyonce and Jay Z have not invited her to meet their twins Rumi and Sir Carter!

Another insider claimed Kim and Bey haven’t been on speaking terms for a very long time.

Now that the Kardashian was not invited to meet Beyonce and Jay Z’s babies, she realized their already rocky friendship is over for good.

‘Beyoncé does not trust Kim with her personal secrets and keeps her at arm’s length. Kim is not part of Beyoncé’s inner circle and never will be,’ the source dished.

As those who keep up with the Kardashians may remember, Kim’s husband, Kanye West slammed the power couple on stage during his Saint Pablo tour a few months back.

The rapper thought it was rude of Beyonce and Jay Z not to call and ask if Kim was doing Okay after the scary Paris robbery.

But even after that scandal, Kanye and Kim still tried to fix things with the musical couple.

They made sure to invite them to the Kardashians’ holiday party.

However, the invitation was mailed back to their home with the words ‘Return to Sender’ written on the envelope.

It looks like Beyonce and Jay Z want nothing to do with Kim and Kanye anymore and the Kardashian is hurt. Do you think she will finally stop trying to be Beyonce’s friend?