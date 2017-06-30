FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Beyoncé Disses Kim Kardashian By Giving Away Her Baby Gifts For Newborn Twins

Mel Walker Posted On 06/30/2017
Beyonce Kim Kardashian Jay Z Twins Kanye WestInstagram

Hip-hop music legend Jay Z and his wife, Beyoncé, welcomed their twin babies earlier this month and they could not be happier.

The new additions to the Carter family have received a lot of coverage from media outlets around the globe and fans could not stop talking about their arrival on social media.

It is safe to say that the power couple was the center of attention in the entertainment world.

Moreover, their celebrity friends probably tried to show the parents love with a bunch of gifts.

Kim Kardashian, the wife of Kanye West, a man who used to be one of Jay Z’s closest friends, reportedly worked very hard to please the music superstars and failed miserably.

The “Sorry” singer apparently decided to send back the gifts that came from the reality television icon.

People working at the hospital where the twins were born are the ones who ended up with the presents.

According to sources, Kardashian was trying to get some publicity out of the gesture, and Queen Bey felt it, so she decided to turn it down.

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

An insider was quick to share with the world what kind of products Kardashian went for.

The person revealed to Heat magazine: “Kim sent one of her KKW contouring kits, in a gold box, worth $150,000. She thought that, because they were not even out yet, Bey would love it. She also sent about $10k worth of clothes for Blue from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line, and she had had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.”

Bey did not feel the same way and let it be known. The source added: “Bey gave them to the nurses in the hospital for their kids.”

If this is true, it is a shady move and a clear signal that the reigning queen of pop music does not want to be associated with the Kardashian brand.

This is not the first time that the Carters have found clever ways to tell West’s woman that they are really not into her.

In 2014, Jay Z and Beyoncé skipped West and Kardashian’s wedding, and no reason was given for the snub.

7 Comments

Stephanie
06/30/2017 at 4:28 pm
Reply

I don’t blame Bey. Everything the Kartrashians do is for publicity . Kim is a camera hoe and not every is interested in those filthy s**ts. She should stop trying to ride Bey’s bra strap and focus on her NEXT marriage. There WILL be another one after they drive Kanye back into the crazy house. It’s obvious they want absolutely nothing to do with Kim or the Trash Clan. Beat it heaux!


Nancy Stevenson
06/30/2017 at 12:01 pm
Reply

I know that Beyonce think that Kim is trash, but that was disgraceful. Someone send you a gift and you give it to the help like FICKLE YOU! It do not matter how Kim became famous, which I believe is why Beyonce don’t like her. But, Jay Z was a hoe once even when he was with her and she forgave him. How is it that you can’t seem to come to like her or forgive her because of her pass. Yes those Kardashian girls are trash and would do anything for the fame and money. But, I can see the change in Kim. She Truly Loves Kanye and is doing everything she can to keep her family together. Kim I pray you read this, STOP TRYING TO BE BEYONCE FRIEND. SHE HAS MADE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR SHE AIN’T GOING THERE WITH YOU. YOU GOT YOUR HUSBAND, CHILDREN AND SISTERS AND BROTHER, YOU DON’T NEED HER.


Nuki Fantroy Palmer
06/30/2017 at 3:49 am
Reply

I’m loving it! Ha ha! Go Beyonce! Tell that plastic Hoe…You don’t need her S**t!!! Lol


    Cheryl
    06/30/2017 at 3:22 pm
    Reply

    You know, Queen ‘B’ could very well stand for something else. . .
    Clearly fame doesn’t breed manners

Phylise webb
06/30/2017 at 3:33 am
Reply

Well if this is true, she’s Queen B wasn’t been a Queen she was beening a Bit#h. And i did say if its true. People say alot but most of it is just make up to start sh#t. Wish is very sad people have nothing better to do.


Stephanie Ashley
06/30/2017 at 2:44 am
Reply

Hahahahahah…Kim you can’t buy friendship!!!! If they turn me down once the hell with them! They don’t care for Kk so stop trying kid!! Luxury IS NOTHING TO SOMEONE WHO HAS EVERYTHING! IF SHE GAVE IT AWAY NO IT WASN’T NICE BUT AGAIN KK STOP TRYING TO BE FRIENDS! THEY DON’T LIKE YOU MAMA! HAHAHA


Nesha
06/30/2017 at 2:37 am
Reply

😂😂😂


