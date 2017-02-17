Beyonce Debuts Baby Bump In Beverly Hills

Beyonce debuted her growing baby bump during a shopping spree in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday. The entertainer was rocking an oversized black shirt designed by Off-White, mini skirt, and white sneakers. The 22 time Grammy winner sported her long blond locks straight and opted for a pair of rounded retro sunglasses. Beyonce was seen rubbing her belly as she walked into a waiting SUV accompanied by several assistants and bodyguards. The Texan superstar was heading to Barneys New York where she looked at several gowns designed by Prabal Gurung, J. Mendel, Lanvin, Monique Lhuillier, and YSL.

The “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” singer spent about three hours in the store, but for most of the time, she was sitting on a couch. Blue Ivy’s mother tried on several dresses and fell ill prompting her to cut her shopping spree short.

A person, who works in the store, explained: “Beyoncé tried on several dresses but began not to feel well and was tired.” The employee added: “She seemed very nice and was very casual. She had several bodyguards around her, and everyone in the store was chatting about her being there.”

The “Me, Myself, and I” artist purchased a $1,225 pair of red Isabel Marant Laith leather knee-high boots, a pair of Ulla Johnson shoes, and Nike sneakers. The Dreamgirls actress did not buy any items for her babies. The spy added that Beyonce has been in the luxury store in the past to get clothes and toys for her 5-year-old daughter.

The 35-year-old pop star is pregnant with twins and according to several sources, including her very talkative father and former manager, Mathew Knowles – she will have a boy and girl later this year.

This was Beyonce’s first public outing since announcing her pregnancy and Sunday’s Grammys where Adele stated that Bey’s Lemonade should have won Best Album Of The Year.