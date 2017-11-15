Beyonce Debuted Twin Babies Photos To Spite Kanye West And Kim Kardashian

Babies Sir and Rumy Carter made their official debut in front of the world during a family vacation in Miami, Florida that included big sister Blue Ivy and their famous parents — JAY-Z and Beyonce.

The grandmothers — Beyonce’s mom Tina and Jay-Z’s mother Gloria — were also seen holding twins.

The pictures hit the Internet on the same day that Kim Kardashian had her baby shower.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby girl via surrogate in early 2018.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had many family members and friends at the event.

Her pregnant sisters — Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — and BFF Chrissy Teigen shared photos on social media that proved that they were at the baby shower.

It is being claimed that Beyonce leaked the photos to spite Kardashian.

The person shared: “Beyoncé leaked those baby photos to compete with Kim‘s baby shower. Kim already had the shower planned, and when Beyoncé got wind of it, she set up for the pictures to leak. Beyoncé has been more and more active on social media, and she is doing this to stay on top.”

The chatty source went on to say: “She has always been the Queen when it came to entertainment, but her top slot on social media was slipping. She can be competitive, too. Beyoncé wants to own the rest of the year.”

It was previously claimed that Kardashian got jealous of Beyonce’s twins which is why she decided to have a third child.

Kardashian, who is already mom to Saint West, 1, and North West, 4, recently revealed that using a surrogate is very difficult.

She said: “You know, it is different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control.”

Kardashian added: “And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still… knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it is hard for me. So, it is definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Advertisement

Some commenters say it is hard to understand why Beyonce would be spending her time going after Kim.