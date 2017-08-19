Beyonce Dazzles In Black Magic T-Shirt As JAY-Z Reveals That ‘Lemonade’ Album Saved Their Marriage

Beyonce just cannot stop flaunting her sexy post-baby figure. Look her latest Instagram picture, can you give her wrong?

Just two months after welcoming twins – Sir and Rumi – into the world, Beyonce decided to show off her killer curves in a tight-fitting Black Magic T-shirt and ripped jeans.

The Texan entertainer completed the look with a gold choker and bright red lipstick.

The photo was taken as the diva was having fun at a skating ring in Hollywood, California.

It is not that surprising that the picture received more than three million likes and 24.000 comments from her adoring fans.

Many of them just stated the obvious that Queen Bey is gorgeous and others said that the message of the shirt is powerful.

One supporter wrote: “Very beautiful mama, love that shirt BEE!

Another claimed: “Nice powerful word on that shirt.”

A third commenter shared: “YESSSSSS QUEEN!!! U SLAYYYYY BOO.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Thanks to breastfeeding, eating right, and fun exercising, Beyonce has apparently shed most of the baby weight.

She had allegedly gained 50 pounds while pregnant with her twins.

To get her toned figure back, the megastar is also hitting SoulCycle with husband, JAY-Z, and her BFF, Kelly Rowland.

A source close to the pop star claimed she has a lot of energy and is enjoying motherhood.

The person in the know explained: “Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she is full of energy and life! Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she is still really hands-on, and she is breastfeeding, which means she is hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

Another insider has stepped out to say that Beyonce is not getting back to work anytime soon.

It is believed that she is taking some time off to watch her babies grow before releasing new music or hitting the road for a tour.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

In related Bey news, JAY-Z has confessed that her epic “Lemonade” album helped save their marriage.

The rapper shared: “We were in a place where we were working on our sh*t and getting our sh*t together and becoming tight and getting real with each other.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on her body-hugging outfit? Are you looking forward to hearing new songs from the star?