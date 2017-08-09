Beyonce Brings Blue Ivy Carter, 5, To Kendrick Lamar’s Concert And Some Parents Blasted Her For Doing It

Blue Ivy Carter and her mother, Beyonce, were spotted dancing and having a ball at Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Los Angeles, California over the weekend.

Queen Bey’s cousin, Angie Beyince, accompanied the mother and daughter duo to the sold-out event.

Beyonce, who was dressed in her Ivy Park gear, was seen dancing, and little Blue jumped up and down with her.

Many members of the Beyonce fan club found the clip adorable and said Blue Ivy will look back and say she had the best childhood ever.

A few concerned parents stated that while Lamar is a talented artist, a five-year-old child should not be listening to his profanity-laced lyrics.

Vid 2: Beyoncé, Blue, Kelly & Angie at Kendrick Lamar's concert in LA – Aug. 6 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Expect to see more videos of Blue Ivy having fun at her parents’ upcoming world tour.

The family including twins – Sir and Rumi – will be with Jay-Z on his new tour in support of his new album, 4:44.

A source said: “It is a really busy time for Beyonce and Jay, they have the twins, a new home they are waiting to move into, Blue is about to start back at school, and Jay is about to head off on tour. It is kinda crazy right now, but they both thrive when they have a lot going on, and their relationship is stronger than ever. Beyonce has been working on new music, and she is planning on making some surprise appearances during Jay’s tour, it is insane how much energy she has, especially considering how little sleep she is getting!”

Since giving birth to the Carter twins, Beyonce has been going to SoulCycle, partying and dining out with Jay.

A source claimed Queen Bey seems to have this motherhood thing on lock and added: “Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she is full of energy and life! Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving. I mean, obviously, it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she is still really hands-on, and she is breastfeeding, which means she is hardly getting a break rest-wise — but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

Advertisement

The Carters like to do their own thing, and controversies be damned.