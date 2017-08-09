Beyonce Blesses Fans With Stunning New Photos – She Owns the Game

Beyonce has returned and blessed her loyal servants with some new photos.

In the pictures, the stunning mother of three seems to be back to her old self with a natural look and less makeup.

Her stomach is on display in a way that would make the world forget that she gave birth to twins two months ago.

The “Sorry” singer has been working out a lot to get back in top shape, and if those pics tell a story, it is that she is very close to her goal.

The images are vintage Beyonce in a yellow FILA crop top, ripped black shorts, and a camouflage coat.

A playful Queen Bey completed her look with Louis Vuitton Speedy bag.

A source recently gave more information about how she was able to shed the weight and have this amazing post-baby body.

Don't hurt em #Beyonce 😏 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The person shared: “Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she is full of energy and life!. Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she still really hands on and she is breastfeeding, which means she is hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!”

The insider also added: “You would never believe that Beyonce gave birth to twins just weeks ago. She has lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!”

The pop music superstar is getting ready to reclaim her throne and has many projects lined up for the upcoming months.

According to reports, she will be making appearances with her husband, Jay-Z, on his 4:44 tour.

It will be an exciting show mixing business and personal lives because the album by the same name addressed some of the issues they have dealt with in their marriage.

She is also expected to put out a documentary that will give access to her life in the past few years.

Advertisement

In clear, Queen Bey will be everywhere, and her body seems to be ready for it.