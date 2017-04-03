Beyonce Attempts To Breaks The Internet With Purple Gown

Beyonce is once more trying to break the Internet in a stunning body-hugging purple gown that shows her curves and baby bump.

Over the weekend, Beyonce took to her official website and Instagram where she shared a series of stunning photos, and she could be seen all dressed up for date night with Jay Z.

In one picture, the Texan entertainer wore a show-stopping purple full-length gown that revealed a lot of cleavage as she stood in a doorway.

She also posted another one where her daughter, Blue Ivy, is seen hugging her burgeoning belly. Rapper Jay Z takes center stage in a black and white snapshot where he is seen escorting his wife to a vehicle.

The “Pray You Catch Me” singer posted a few closeups of her accessory game including a pair of blue and pink diamond earrings, which have many people claiming they are clues to the gender of her twins due in the summer.

Rumors swirling around the Internet claimed that Jay and Bey had pulled all the stops for their babies on a $500,000 baby nursery.

According to BET, via InTouch, the 35-year-old “Daddy Lessons” artist and her husband have designed a mini mansion for the children that will feature its own kitchen, fireplace, and library.

An insider said: “It’s going to be gorgeous. This nursery is going to be incredible.”

The power couple has spent more than $30,000 on matching cribs and rockers, according to the same source. The musicians have dropped $50,000 for a state-of-the-art sound system to play sweet music for their bundles of joy.

A mini movie theater that costs $200,000 has been added to the mansion. According to various financial experts, Jay Z and Beyonce are considered as one the richest couples in the entertainment business and have a combined net worth of $1 billion, so a pricey nursery is not all that crazy.

Then again, it is hard to see the parents sharing so many details about their children’s rooms.