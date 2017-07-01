FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Beyoncé Applauds Jay Z For Using Birth Of Twins To Push ‘4:44’ Album

Mel Walker Posted On 07/01/2017
Beyoncé Jay Z 4 44 Album PrideInstagram

Beyoncé is thrilled that her husband, Jay Z, was able to capitalize on the birth of their twin babies to release his new album, 4:44.

The project was released 24 hours ago and dominated social media in every way because of its content.

The father of three decided to cover all the controversies that marked his marriage to the “Halo” singer.

He came clean about his alleged infidelities, insecurities, and name-checked Eric Benét for cheating on actress Halle Berry.

The legendary rapper holds nothing back in the most confessional pop album since his wife dropped Lemonade in 2016.

Here is what he said on the title song: “Look, I apologize, often womanize/Took for my child to be born/See through a woman’s eyes/Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The “Empire State Of Mind” artist even addressed his problems with a former collaborator, Kanye West.

With the arrival of the newborn twins and the media coverage around the family, the month of June was mostly about the Carter family.

Since her life is the main topic of Jay Z’s new release, a lot of people wanted to know how she felt about the whole thing.

An insider shared: “They are very much a unit and Beyonce has input into every big decision. Beyonce fully supports him dropping this album right now. She is not all bothered by the timing; she thinks it is genius.”

Moreover, Queen Bey is very proud of her hubby for owning his mistakes; this move was very important in saving their marriage.

Another source explained: “Beyonce loves Jay’s new album, especially his apology song to her. She is happy that he took responsibility for his sins. His total honesty was crucial to saving their marriage, and this song just takes it a step further. She knows it takes a lot of strength for Jay to own up to his weaknesses in front of all his fans like this. It means a lot to her.”

The powerful couple has become experts in using their sorrow to sell records and touch their fans in a meaningful way.

It will be interesting to see if 4:44 can survive the test of time.

