Beyonce And Mom Tina Knowles Give Middle Finger In Epic Photo After Grammy Snub

Beyonce and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, are creating quite a buzz on the Internet with a series of pictures where they are giving the world their middle fingers. Many are already speculating that it was Beyonce and Tina’s way of telling the Grammys to go “F themselves” for snubbing Lemonade. Thursday night, Beyonce took to her official website where she shared numerous pictures taken backstage at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She also shared a few photos from a lavish afterparty thrown by her sister, Solange, where she can be seen dancing with her Destiny’s Child bandmates – Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

However, the photo that is making headlines features Queen Bey, who is pregnant with twins, showing off her baby bump in a white dress with her middle fingers in the air. Mama Knowles is standing next to her daughter in a black gown making the same obscene gesture. The photos have tongues rattling claiming that it was a way for the ladies to show their frustration at the Grammys.

Sunday night, many were stunned by the decision to award Adele’s 25 the trophy for the Album of the Year. Even Adele used her acceptance speech to say that she believes that Beyonce should have won the gong.

The BeyHive is pushing the idea of Grammy So White based on the fact that a black woman has not won the coveted prize since Lauryn Hill in 1999. So, are the Grammys racist?

Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, answered by saying: “No, I don’t think there’s a race problem at all. Remember, this is a peer-voted award. So when we say the Grammys, it’s not a corporate entity — it’s the 14,000 members of the Academy.”

It is being claimed that Beyonce might boycott the event from now on.