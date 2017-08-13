Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Marriage Was Saved By The Twins – Sir & Rumi – Union Is Strong Again

After “Lemonade,” many predicted that Beyoncé and Jay-Z would announce their divorce.

The songs that were written and belted by Beyoncé talked about her spouse leaving her alone and feeling heartbroken as he partied with his male friends.

The tracks also dropped bombshells – she thought of leaving the rapper when she learned that he had cheated with a certain Becky with the good hair.

To the world’s amazement, the power couple stayed together, marched on with their billion dollar empire and revealed they were expecting twins.

A family friend spoke to Life & Style and said babies – Sir and Rumi – who were born in June saved their parents’ marriage.

The insider claimed the arrival of twins are like Bey and Jay had renewed their wedding vows.

The pal went on to tell the publication: “Bey could not be happier right now. She says the birth of the twins has brought her and JAY-Z closer together.”

The lovebirds have swept the infidelities and Solange scandal under the rug to focus on their family.

The same source shared: “And Jay is incredibly supportive to his wife. Jay has hardly left her side.”

The snitch went on to reveal more details about Jay’s hands-on method to fatherhood by saying: “But Jay has not stopped there, he has also been spending a ton of time with Blue during the day, and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived.Jay is working hard and determined to make sure Blue does not feel left out or no longer special now that she is no longer the only child,” our source explained. “When he is not helping Beyonce with the new babies, Jay is playing with Blue and exploring their new summer home together.”

The rapper is making sure to keep the romance alive with dinner dates and beautiful gifts.

The person told the publication: “Jay still plans regular day dates and date nights during the week to keep the marriage fresh. It is like they have renewed their vows without a formal ceremony.”

According to the media outlet, the moguls have spent more than $500,000 for the nursery of their adorable infants.

The pal claimed: “Bey and Jay knocked out a wall between two bedrooms to create a master suite-size nursery inside their LA home.The twins will have matching cribs and rockers and designer sheets totaling $30,000, plus a $50,000 state-of-the-art sound system.”

Many are applauding the pair for saving their marriage.