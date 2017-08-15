Beyonce And JAY-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Stuns At Dance Recital – Cute Photos Have Fans In Awe

Blue Ivy Carter dazzled at a recent dance recital in California, and now the pictures from the event have surfaced online.

In one photo, the 5-year-old daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z is seen in a pinkish/red glittery tutu looking adorable.

While in another the little girl wearing tights and a cute bun is lined up with a handful of tiny dancers.

The last image shows Sir and Rum’s older sister focused and showing off her dance moves.

In a recent interview, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, confirmed the rumors that are spreading on the media – Blue is taking on the role of “big sis” very seriously.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Tina said her granddaughter loves the new bundles of joy and has been helping Beyonce with diaper and feeding duties.

The grandmother also squashed the allegations that Blue was jealous to have her siblings at home.

Tina said: “[Blue is] very proud and very excited. She is a good big sister, she really is.”

A chatty insider told HollywoodLife that Blue even helped pick the names of the babies.

The source shared: “Blue Ivy is relishing the role as a new big sister. She kept mommy company in the hospital and has even helped in the naming process of her new siblings.”

A second insider claimed that JAY-Z is making sure that Blue is not left out as they care for the infants.

The tipster revealed: “But Jay has not stopped there, he has also been spending a ton of time with Blue during the day, and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived. Jay is working hard and determined to make sure Blue does not feel left out or no longer special now that she is no longer the only child.When he is not helping Beyonce with the new babies, Jay is playing with Blue and exploring their new summer home together.”

Advertisement

Last weekend, Beyonce and Blue was filmed having the time of their lives at a Kendrick Lamar concert which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.