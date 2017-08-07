Beyonce And Jay-Z Will Join Forces On His Tour For Surprising Appearances – A Form Of Therapy After Cheating Revelations

Are Jay-Z and Beyonce going on tour together? In short, the answer is yes.

Just two months after welcoming twins – Sir and Rumi – to the world, the superwoman, known as Beyonce, is getting ready to hit the road with her husband.

It has been confirmed that the rapper will be going on a world tour in support of his critically-acclaimed and somewhat controversial album, 4:44.

Earlier today, a source close to the power couple explained that many concertgoers will be surprised because Beyonce is planning to make appearances during her spouse’s tour.

The chatty insider told a well-known media outlet: “It is a really busy time for Beyonce and Jay, they have the twins, a new home they are waiting to move into, Blue is about to start back at school, and Jay is about to head off on tour.”

The same source went on to say that despite the cheating rumors, the couple is stronger than before and has no plans to be away from each other or their children as they continue to build their billion dollar empire.

The pal also explained: “It is kinda crazy right now, but they both thrive when they have a lot going on, and their relationship is stronger than ever. Beyonce has been working on new music, and she is planning on making some surprise appearances during Jay’s tour, it is insane how much energy she has, especially considering how little sleep she is getting!”

The family friend shared: “The birth of the twins really pulled Beyonce and Jay even tighter together, and their relationship is in the best place it has ever been. They truly feel that they can conquer the world, they have been through so much together, and each adversity ends in them becoming closer.”

Another source spoke to Radar Online and confirmed the news of the entire Carter family going on tour.

The person revealed: “They are so close right now and crazy for their new babies, but she cannot bear the thought of being apart from him — and he feels the same about her for the first time ever. He now wants the family by his side and Bey backstage when he performs his apology song, “4:44.”

The Carters are winning again