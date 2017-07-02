Beyonce And Jay-Z Spent Millions On Twin Babies – Rumi & Sir

Beyonce and husband, Jay-Z, have splashed several million dollars on their babies – Rumi and Sir – amid rumors they have returned numerous lavish gifts given to them by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The most powerful couple in the music world welcomed twins – a boy and girl in June.

According to numerous reliable sources, the business moguls have picked the names Rumi and Sir for the infants.

It is believed that Jay and Bey were inspired by an old Persian poem for the unique names.

Rumi and Sir stayed in a Los Angeles hospital for an extra week due to jaundice, but they have since moved to a lavish mansion in Malibu with their big sister, Blue Ivy.

The Carters have rented La Villa Contenta, which boasts of 10 bedrooms and an infinity pool for half a million dollars per month.

According to insiders, now that Rumi and Sir are finally home, they are being treated like royalty.

It is claimed that the artists have spent millions to get their children designer clothes, custom-made cribs, and toys.

A family friend spoke to Life & Style and shared details on the couple’s purchases.

The person claimed: “JAY fell in love with $2.5 million bejeweled pacifiers by Suommo and a 3-carat diamond pacifier set in 18K white gold for $17,000. They bought $12,000 cribs, Chanel linens, valued at $3,600 Versace strollers and two $1,200 Burberry diaper bags that Bey adores.”

The spy went on to say: “Money is not a factor. The twins seem to have spurred Beyonce and JAY to go even more over-the-top than usual. These babies will be living larger than life!”

The insider also revealed that the babies are making their parents tired, but they would not have it any other way.

The same individual was happy to announce that Sir and his sister, Rumi, are doing well since being released from the hospital.

The source stated: “The twins are doing really well but they do tend to get very upset tummies after feeding time. It happens with preemies a lot and is nothing to worry about, but it is still super stressful. And once one of them starts to cry the other one starts up.”

According to another tipster, Jay is great at multitasking; he was able to drop a headline-making album while helping his wife with the newborns and Blue Ivy.

The spy said: “JAY-Z is on super dad duty as he has been completely hands-on with the new babies, helping with late night feedings, burping, and also changing diapers. When he is not helping Beyonce with the new kids, Jay is playing with Blue and exploring their new summer home together.”

What are your thoughts on Sir and Rumi’s lavish lifestyle?